Rwanda: COP29 - Kagame Arrives in Azerbaijan for Climate Change Summit

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, November 12, arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan where world leaders gathered for the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

At the conference taking place over the next two weeks, Rwanda's delegation will call for more ambitious climate action as well as present the country as an ideal destination for green investment.

At COP29, Rwanda will also be advocating for a new global climate finance goal of at least $1.3 trillion annually, under the proposed "new collective quantified goal on climate finance" (NCQG).

"COP29 marks a pivotal opportunity to accelerate action to tackle the climate crisis,' reads part of a statement by the

Office of the President.

"A key focus of the conference is on finance, as trillions of dollars are required for countries to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect lives and livelihoods from the worsening impacts of climate change."

While in Baku, President Kagame will also hold several bilateral meetings with different leaders, including the host President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, the statement added.

According to Mukhtar Babayev, the COP29 president, countries will have to resolve differences on contributors to, and quantum of, the fund and set a new goal.

Speaking at the conference opening ceremony on Monday, Babayev referred to a "realistic goal" of mobilising hundreds of billions from the public sector as against trillions that developing countries need.

"We now want to be crystal clear about our expectations. Our plan is based on two pillars: to enhance ambition and enable action. This means setting out clear climate plans and delivering the finance we need," he said.