Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF, Mnangagwa Interfered in Mozambique's Elections - Regional Rights Lawyers Say

The High Commissioner of the Southern Africa Human Rights Lawyers has said there is evidence that ZANU PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa interfered in Mozambique's recent elections.

The National Electoral Commission declared Frelimo's Daniel Chapo the winner, sparking disputes and political unrest.

The opposition party PODEMOS, led by Venacio Mondlane, is accusing Frelimo of electoral fraud.

Speaking with South African State broadcaster Southern Africa Human Rights Lawyers High Commissioner, Talent Rusere fingered President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF in the chaos ensuing in Mozambique.

"We have launched an investigation to find out what exactly conspired in Mozambique which is something that also led us to understand that there has been interference by the Zimbabwean President and the ruling party which has been sending people to vote from the Zimbabwean side during the Mozambican elections," said Rusere.

Over 50 people, including several prominent figures, have been killed in the post-vote unrest.

Videos circulating online show Zimbabwean nationals voting in the Mozambican elections which Rusere believes may have influenced the election outcome.

Added Rusere, "Well it is not the first time that the Zimbabwean President and ruling party is trying to interfere with the neighbouring elections and that is not a secret. We have some videos where Zimbabweans were given voter IDs to vote for Frelimo and testified in those videos that they had voted for Frelimo."