Zimbabwe: Mass Players Exodus Looming At Dynamos As Club Faces Financial Troubles

Dynamos are seemingly set for a mass exodus of players when the ongoing season ends in two weeks.

The majority of Dynamos senior players are on their way out to join other teams next season after going through one worst season at the club since 2021.

The lack of stable financial flows at the club is one of the major reasons why many senior players are set to leave, as many are still owed part of their sign-on fees.

Dembare is yet to settle outstanding bonus payments to its players dating back to August.

This has seen players protesting and refusing to train at several intervals this season.

Which Players are Dumping Dynamos?

Team captain Frank Makarati is one of the senior players who are set to leave the team come the end of the season.

The former Ngezi Platinum defender is said to be on his way to join 2024 league champions Simba Bhora where he will re-unite with former coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

Makarati's contract with Dembare expires at the end of December, and the 30-year-old defender is not willing to renew.

Elvis and Kelvin Moyo are also set to leave the Glamour Boys.

The defending duo is linked with a move to Scottland FC who will be marking their debut next season in the topflight league.

Members of the Scottland executive are already in talks with the Moyo twins who are topping their wish list.

Dembare might also lose midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa.

According to reports Shandirwa's parent club Yadah FC is on a mission to take back their player who was on a two-year loan.

This is the same case with Issa Sadiki who is also another Yadah player on loan at Dynamos.

The Glamour Boys might also lose industrious midfielder Donald Mudadi who is being linked with a move to Scottland.

Mudadi is one of the recommendations that Scottland coach Genesis Mangombe has requested to have next year when his team embarks on a journey in topflight league football.