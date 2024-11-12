Uganda: Prosecution Accused of Withholding Evidence in Katanga Trial

Kampala, Uganda — In the ongoing Katanga trial, tensions are high as defense and prosecution attorneys clash over the admissibility of digital evidence, particularly CCTV footage and mobile phone data seized from the residence of the late businessman Henry Katanga.

The defense alleges that the prosecution is selectively disclosing evidence to strengthen their case, accusing them of withholding critical information that could impact the trial's fairness. They argue that this approach violates legal protocols and hinders the defense's ability to build a comprehensive case.

Legal experts warn that if these accusations are substantiated, it could jeopardize the legitimacy of the trial. Fair trial standards require that all evidence, whether it supports or contradicts either side's arguments, be made available to ensure a just outcome. This development adds another layer of complexity to a case already in the public spotlight.

As both sides prepare for upcoming arguments, questions around the integrity of the judicial process persist. Judge Isaac Muwata is expected to make a critical ruling on the admissibility of this evidence in today's session, a decision that could shape the course of the trial.