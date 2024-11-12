Kenya: Poultry Farmers in Mombasa Protest New Levy, Call for Unified Tax Policy

Mombasa — Poultry farmers in Mombasa and nearby regions are urging the Council of Governors (CoG) to address double taxation on poultry products, citing how inconsistent county tax policies increase costs and harm their competitiveness in local markets.

Farmers report that taxes on poultry products vary widely between counties, resulting in double taxation when transporting goods across county lines.

For instance, Mombasa charges inspection fees, offloading fees per live chicken, transportation certificates, and annual permits based on flock size, leading to cumulative costs that burden small-scale farmers.

"This business already faces rising feed, medicine, and operational costs. These inconsistent taxes add an extra burden," said Moses Kilonzo, a Mombasa farmer.

"We want fairness and uniformity to operate without extra hurdles."

According to Timothy Mulwa, Chairperson of the Poultry Breeders Association of Kenya, the issue of levies on poultry products has been raised with the Mombasa County administration, Kenya Association of Manufacturers, and the Ministry of Agriculture. Mulwa urged for a quick resolution, emphasizing that the levies inhibit inter-county trade and raise consumer prices.

Kiambu Poultry Farmers Cooperative echoed the call for a standardized tax policy across counties, arguing that double taxation is detrimental to the industry and food security.

In response, a CoG spokesperson acknowledged the farmers' concerns and confirmed ongoing efforts to harmonize policies across counties.

Stakeholder discussions aim to develop a unified approach that respects county autonomy while promoting fair trade.