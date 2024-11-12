Ethiopia: President Taye Opens Ethiopian Pavilion At COP29 in Baku

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske Selassie has officially opened the Ethiopian Pavilion at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The COP29 to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) commenced in Baku on Monday 11 November, 2024, bringing together world leaders, policymakers, and activists with a renewed commitment to address intensifying climate crises.

The pavilion highlighted the country's innovative approaches to renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and forest conservation.

Ethiopia proudly joins with its "Green Legacy" initiative, climate-resilient agriculture, and renewable energy goals.