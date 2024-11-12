Kenya: Sakaja Announces 140mn Litres of Water Boost to Ease Nairobi's Supply Crisis

Nairobi — Residents of Nairobi will soon benefit from an additional 140 million litres of water daily from the Northern Water Collection Tunnel, a major project aimed at addressing the city's persistent water shortages.

Governor Johnson Sakaja mde the announcement during a visit to Murang'a County with the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC).

He noted that final quality and content tests are underway before the water is fully integrated into Nairobi's distribution system.

"The time for talk is over. Expect clean water, and for those currently receiving water only once a week, more frequent supply is on the way," Sakaja assured residents.

The Northern Water Collection Tunnel is expected to be transformative for Nairobi, a city with a daytime population of approximately 7 million and a nighttime population of 5 million. Currently, the city's demand for water stands at 900 million liters per day, while supply has been limited to around 525 million liters. Sakaja emphasized the importance of the tunnel in meeting future needs, as Nairobi's population continues to grow.

"This project is essential, and we're working proactively to meet the water demands of a growing Nairobi," he added.

Governor Sakaja also expressed gratitude to the national government and neighboring Murang'a and Kiambu counties for their partnership. "We appreciate President Ruto's support for this project and the collaboration of surrounding counties. Phase two is on the horizon, which will further address Nairobi's water requirements," he noted.

NWSC Managing Director Engineer Nahashon Muguna confirmed that certain areas of Nairobi are already receiving water from the new tunnel, with full distribution expected shortly.

"We are ready to deliver the additional 140 million liters, thanks to our committed partners and team members who have worked tirelessly to bring this project to fruition," Muguna said.

This expanded water supply represents a vital step in addressing Nairobi's water scarcity, providing relief to millions and signaling a promising direction for future infrastructure development.