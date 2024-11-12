Kenya: 12-Year Boy Stabs Friend to Death in Quarrel Over Toys

12 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — Residents of Kipkaren Estate on the outskirts of Eldoret City are in shock after a 12-year-old boy has stabbed his friend to death following a quarrel over toys.

The culprit was playing with his 16-year-old friend at their (culprit's) home when they disagreed.

The two boys are classmates in Grade five at a local school

The seriously wounded boy was pronounced dead on arrival at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where he was taken by well-wishers.

Uasin Gishu County police commander Benjamin Mwanthi said the younger boy rushed to the kitchen grabbed a knife which he used against his friend.

"The victim was stabbed several times in the chest and was bleeding profusely when he was taken to the hospital by neighbours," said the officer.

Neighbours said they were alarmed by the screams by the elder boys and ran to the home only to find him writhing in pain and bleeding profusely.

Mwanthi said police recovered the knife beleieved to have been used in the murder and were questioning the boy.

"The boy who attacked his friend and his parents are helping police with investigations," he said.

He urged parents to be extra cautious with their children, ensure they play in safe places and away from dangerous objects during the long break.

