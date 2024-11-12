South Africa: Media Reminder - Na and NCOP to Hold Plenary Sittings to Discuss 16 Days of Activism and Infrastructure Development

document

Parliament, Tuesday, 12 November 2024 - The National Assembly (NA) will hold a plenary session scheduled to start at 10:00. Among the items on the agenda from 10:00 to 13:00 is the statement by the Minister of Water and Sanitation on water security in the country and a debate on 16 Days of Activism for no violence against women and children. The debate will be held under the theme, "Marking 30 years of democratic rights for women and fostering national unity to end gender-based violence".

From 14:00, the Peace and Security Cluster 1 ministers will answer questions in the NA. The Peace and Security Cluster 1 comprises the Departments of Correctional Services, Defense and Military Veterans, Home Affairs, International Relations and Cooperation, Justice and Constitutional Development, Police and the Minister in the Presidency. Members of the executive are accountable collectively and individually to Parliament for exercising their powers and performing their functions.

The last item for this plenary is the consideration of the BRRRs of Portfolio Committees on International Relations and Cooperation, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Science, Technology and Innovation, Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, Mineral and Petroleum Resources, and Electricity and Energy.

DETAILS OF THE NA PLENARY ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Date: Today, Tuesday, 12 November 2024

Time: 10:00 - 20:30

Venue: NA Chamber (Nieuwmeester Parking Marquee) and virtual platforms

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will also convene a plenary for a debate titled: "Infrastructure development in local government as the only path to viable municipalities". The House will conclude its sitting by considering motions, committee reports and legislation.

DETAILS OF THE NCOP PLENARY ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Date: Today, Tuesday, 12 November 2024

Time: 14:00

Venue: NCOP Chamber, Parliament and online platform

Important to note:

Members of the media who wish to attend the NA and NCOP hybrid plenary sessions physically should send their details (Full name, name of the media house, and ID or passport number) to Xihlamariso Ngoveni at xngoveni@parliament.gov.za and Manelisi Ntsodo at mntsodo@parliament.gov.za.

Parliamentary meetings are open to the media and the public. Journalists who are interested in covering these meetings (including receiving links to virtual meetings) are requested to forward their cellphone numbers to Mlindi Mpindi at email mmpindi@parliament.gov.za for inclusion in the Parliamentary Communication Services WhatsApp Group, where such information is shared. Journalists are urged to forward these requests using their official email addresses (no private emails).

Members of the public may get involved and follow committee sittings live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408), via live stream on the Parliament YouTube channel, and Twitter page on the links below. You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.

X (Formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA