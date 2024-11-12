Namibia: Miller Wins Wines2whales

12 November 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Alex Miller led the way as Namibian cyclists continued to excel at international events in South Africa over the weekend.

Miller and his South African partner Matthew Beers won the Elite Men's category at the Wines2Whales three-day stage race in the Overberg over the weekend.

Miller and Beers completed the race over about 200km in 7 hours 14 minutes 22 seconds, finishing nearly eight minutes ahead of South Africa's Marco Joubert and Wessel Botha, with another South African pair of Marc Pritzen and Tristan Nortje following closely behind in third place.

Namibia's Piet Swiegers and his South African partner Robert Sim won the men's over 50 category in 8 hours 50 minutes and 8 seconds, with South Africa's Fanie Venter and Igna de Villiers finishing nearly 14 minutes behind.

Frank Snyman and his South African partner Jimmy Mills won the mens over 60 category in 10 hours 10 minutes 50 seconds, with South Africa's Deon Wilkens and France's Rene Vallee finishing second more than 13 minutes behind.

Vera Looser, meanwhile, finished second in the elite women's category and 39th overall in the 50km Ride Joburg race on Sunday, after being pipped to the line by South Africa's Bianca Haw in a sprint to the line. Both women finished the race in 1:56:40, while South Africa's Karlise Scheepers came third more than six minutes behind in 2:03:01.

