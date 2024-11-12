Kenya: Govt Rolls Out Reforms At JKIA to Enhance Passenger Traffic

12 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Linet Waite

Nairobi — The government has rolled out reforms at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to enhance passenger traffic.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi indicated that the reforms will deliver seamless, efficient, and respectful services to customers departing and arriving in the country through the facility.

JKIA is one of Kenya's three main entry points, with the other two being Moi International Airport located in the coastal city of Mombasa and another in the lakeside city of Kisumu in western Kenya.

Most of Kenya's tourists arrived through JKIA, while the rest entered the country via the Moi airport.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, in the first quarter of 2024, Kenya received 409,164 tourists through the two airports, with 343,555 using JKIA.

