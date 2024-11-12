Africa: Boeing 737 Max Resumes - Relief for African Carriers

Airlines across the globe may find some reprieve as Boeing resumes production of the 737 MAX, an aircraft model renowned for its efficiency.

The shortage of aircraft has posed significant challenges for airlines, with African carriers such as Ethiopian Airlines and Kenya Airways among those struggling to secure new jets amid the constrained market.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Thursday that it will enhance its oversight of Boeing as the manufacturer restarts production of its 737 MAX jets, following a 53-day strike that concluded earlier this week.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker recently spoke with Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, emphasising the critical need for Boeing to adhere to its safety risk management system during the production ramp-up, according to a Reuters report.

Approximately 33,000 machinists, who work on the 737 MAX along with the 767 and 777 wide-body models, ended their strike that began on September 13.

The resumption of work is expected to alleviate pressure on production lines that have been running below capacity.

During the Dubai Airshow last year, Ethiopian Airlines announced plans to acquire 11 787 Dreamliners and 20 737 MAX jets, aiming to expand its fleet to meet growing demand.

Meanwhile, Kenya Airways reported recently that its bid to increase capacity had been hindered by a backlog of Boeing orders, disrupting the airline's plans to secure new aircraft.

Boeing is currently producing fewer than 38 737 MAX jets per month, in line with the limits set by an FAA directive.

Earlier in the year, the FAA indicated that it did not anticipate granting approval for Boeing to raise production levels "in the next few months," with no discussions on revisiting the restriction to date.