South Africa: Police Arrest Two Suspects for the Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition

11 November 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

- An integrated operation between the Provincial Anti Economical Crime Task Team and Crime intelligence led to the arrests of two suspects for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition in the early hours of Monday morning, 11 November 2024.

The members conducted an intelligence driven operation in Eastridge, Mitchell's Plain, where they searched a premises and found two 9mm pistols with ammunition hidden in the roof of the house. They arrested two males, aged 33 and 45, for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. It was further established that the firearms were stolen in Claremont and Pinetown.

The suspects will appear in the Mitchell's Plain Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 13 November 2024, on the mentioned charges.

