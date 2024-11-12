South Africa: Hitman Wanted By Police for Attacking Twin Brothers

press release

Office of the Provincial Commissioner KwaZulu-Natal

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Taxi Violence detectives are seeking public assistance in locating MpiyakheThobani Mbatha (25) who is wanted for the murder of Mphilisi Ngubane who was the chairperson of Fredville Taxi Association and the attempted murder of his twin brother.

Reports indicate that on 13 September 2024 the Ngubane twins were travelling on Shezi Main road in Mpumalanga township when they were ambushed by three men who were driving in a brown VW Polo. The men opened fire at the victims, fatally wounding Mphilisi who was 35 years old at the time. His twin brother managed to escape the attack.

Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened at Mpumalanga police station and the docket was transferred to Provincial Taxi Violence for further investigation. An intensive investigation revealed that Mbatha was behind the attack and his current whereabouts are unknown. He is originally from Greytown but is believed to also have residence in Inchanga area.

A warrant of his arrest was issued by Mpumalanga Magistrate's Court. Police appeal to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts Mbatha to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Khuyana on 079 490 8250/ 031 325 6393 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.