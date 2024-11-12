South Africa: Three Unlicensed Firearms Recovered At Bityi - Two Suspects Arrested

11 November 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Eastern Cape

BITYI - The OR Tambo police have intensified their visibility in the Bityi area with crime intelligence driven operations yielding great successes. The operations led to the recovery of three unlicensed firearms with erased serial numbers, and the arrest of two suspects, aged 23 and 25, from Sabe locality on Saturday, 09 November 2024 at about 16:00.

In the first instance, two unlicensed firearms and ammunition were recovered at the homestead of the 25-year-old while and 23-year-old was found with an unlicensed 9mm Norinco pistol with an erased serial number with ammunition. The District Task Team also recovered 25 more 9mm pistol rounds. Both suspects were detained at Bityi police station and will appear in the Bityi Magistrate's Court on Monday, 11 November 2024, on charges of unlawful possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The OR Tambo District Commissioner, Major General Norman Modishana applauded the good work by police teams involved reiterating his stance about proliferation of unlicensed firearms in areas like Bityi which are used to rob and kill many innocent people. "We will not fold our arms whilst criminals continue killing our people, people with unlicensed firearms will be hunted down, found, and put in jail," concluded Major General Norman Modishana.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.