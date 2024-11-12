South Africa: Office of the Provincial Commissioner Mpumalanga - Murderer Sentenced to 15 Years Imprisonment

11 November 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

- The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi has welcomed the 15 years imprisonment term handed down to Bongani Motha (24) by Middleburg Regional Court on Wednesday, 05 November 2024.

Motha was arrested from his hiding place in Randburg, Gauteng Province, on 21 July 2022 after he was sought by police following an incident where he fatally stabbed a 43 year old female in Belfast.

According to investigation, the suspect robbed the victim in broad day light on 25 December 2021. The robbery turned fatal as the victim allegedly called the suspect by his name. The victim's reaction fuelled aggression to the suspect, who resorted to stab the victim.

The victim was certified dead by medical personnel on the scene.

The year long investigation led to the arrest of Bongani Motha, who has been in hiding in Randburg from the day of the incident.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi has welcomed the sentence and commended the investigation team for gathering clues that resulted in conviction.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.