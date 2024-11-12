press release

- The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi has welcomed the 15 years imprisonment term handed down to Bongani Motha (24) by Middleburg Regional Court on Wednesday, 05 November 2024.

Motha was arrested from his hiding place in Randburg, Gauteng Province, on 21 July 2022 after he was sought by police following an incident where he fatally stabbed a 43 year old female in Belfast.

According to investigation, the suspect robbed the victim in broad day light on 25 December 2021. The robbery turned fatal as the victim allegedly called the suspect by his name. The victim's reaction fuelled aggression to the suspect, who resorted to stab the victim.

The victim was certified dead by medical personnel on the scene.

The year long investigation led to the arrest of Bongani Motha, who has been in hiding in Randburg from the day of the incident.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi has welcomed the sentence and commended the investigation team for gathering clues that resulted in conviction.