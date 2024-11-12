press release

- A former company Director (57) is expected to appear in the Thabamoopo Magistrates Court in Lebowakgomo on 11 November 2024 for allegedly defrauding a pensioner an amount of R378 000.00 in the name of business.

This follows his arrest by Polokwane based Hawks Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation assisted by Thabazimbi detectives, Rural Safety Network Thabazimbi Farmers and Zimbi Security on 08 November 2024 at Thabazimbi.

It is alleged that during the year 2007, an advertisement was placed in a business magazine known as "Succeed" which was recruiting interested people to purchase a franchise of PHD Health Market being sold.

The victim contacted the head office of PHD Health Market as she was interested in purchasing the franchise. She spoke to the man (suspect), who indicated that he was the Director of PHD Health Market.

The suspect allegedly indicated that the franchise costs R700 000.00, and a deposit in the amount of R150 000.00 is needed. The victim paid the deposit as per their agreement.

Subsequent to the payment of the deposit, the two Directors (suspect and accused) scheduled a meeting with the victim at Polokwane in order to assist her in securing business premises for operating the PHD Health Market shop.

During the meeting, the directors promised the victim that a franchise would then be set up, but she should further have to pay R228 000.00 for equipment. The said amount was paid as requested. The two never delivered the equipment as agreed.

The victim opened the case at Lebowakgomo police station in 2009. The case was transferred to the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for further handling.

The Hawks' intensive investigations were conducted and revealed that one of the suspects (main) was living in Australia. The National Prosecuting Authority was engaged, and a warrant to arrest the suspect was issued. His place was put under surveillance. On Thursday, 07 November, the Hawks SCCI received intelligence regarding his whereabouts in Gauteng Province. An operation was launched, and the team drove to Gauteng, where they successfully arrested his co-accused.

When driving to his house, the suspect tried to evade arrest by driving away.He was still under surveillance, and while approaching Thabazimbi in Limpopo Province, the Hawks contacted Thabazimbi detectives and other law enforcement for assistance. A sting operation was conducted. He was located and arrested in the Thabazimbi farming area.

His co-accused, Mr Pieter Antonio Dupper, was arrested by the Hawks. He was taken to Thabamoopo Magistrates Court on 08 November 2024, and he was granted a bail of R10 000.00.

The Acting Provincial Head of the Hawks in Limpopo Province Brigadier Lesibana Meshack Malapile has extended his heartfelt appreciation to members who participated during the arrest of the suspect. "It is much exciting to have the cooperating farmers, securing companies and communities like the one at Thabazimbi" said Brigadier Malapile.