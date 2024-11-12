South Africa: 11 Vehicle Testing Station Officials and Car Owners Arrested for Alleged Fraud

press release

- Polokwane based Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in collaboration with National Traffic Anti-corruption Unit arrested 11 suspects between the ages of 27 and 57 for alleged fraud at various Provinces during operation "SISFIKILE".

It is alleged that during May 2019, the cashiers and vehicle examiners attached to Mookgopong Private Testing Station in Limpopo, did unlawfully, falsely and with common purpose defrauded the Department of Transport by authorizing and issuing six roadworthy certificates without following due process. The suspects also used identity documents of another person as an applicant without his knowledge.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) noticed these fraudulent activities. They opened the case docket of fraud and handed it to the Polokwane based Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for further investigation. The SCCI gathered all the evidence. Upon finalization of the investigation, the docket was handed to the Public Prosecutor for decision.

The prosecutor issued the summons against the suspects. An operation named "SESFIKILE" consisting of the Hawks and members of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) was conducted. The suspects were traced and arrested at various places in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Provinces between 04 and 09 November 2024.

The suspects are vehicle owners who received roadworthy certificates and the officials who authorized and issued such certificates.

All suspects were warned to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Polokwane on 12 December 2024 to face charges of fraud. The operation still continues in tracing other suspects. More arrests are imminent.

The Acting Provincial Head of the Hawks in Limpopo Province Brigadier Lesibana Meshack Malapile commended the team.