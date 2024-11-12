press release

- Gqeberha Flying Squad members clamped down on criminals involved in illegal abalone activities and robbery suspects in two unrelated incidents.

It is alleged that on Sunday evening, 10 November 2024, at approximately 19:00, members from Flying Squad received information of a white Hyundai I10 transporting abalone. While patrolling the area the member noticed the vehicle. When the driver noticed the SAPS vehicle he sped off, a high speed chase ensued. The driver was driving extremely reckless an at the intersection of Harrower Road and Brock Road a tyre burst, the driver lost control and the vehicle. The driver jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee but was arrested. During the search of the vehicle the members confiscated two bags containing 516 units of abalone with an estimated value of R80 000.00. According to the police system the vehicle was reported stolen during September in the Mount Road policing precinct.

The suspect was detained on charges of attempted murder, reckless or negligent driving, possession of abalone and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle.

In another unrelated incident in the early hours this morning, while patrolling Govan Mbeki Avenue Central, the members noticed a male standing next to a vehicle with a smashed window. Upon further enquiries, the male informed them that he was just robbed of his cell phone. The victim gave a description of the vehicle a Renault KWID and said there were five occupants inside the vehicle, and they fled in the direction of North End. Members continue patrolling in search of the vehicle, as the members were patrolling they noticed the vehicle and approached it from behind and arrested all five suspects aged between 23 and 31.

The members confiscated the cell phone of the victim, and another six cell phones were also confiscated, the vehicle was impounded, and the suspects were detained on charges of armed robbery.

The five suspects will appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court during the week.