South Africa: Five Suspects Appearing in Kariega Magistrate's Court for Possession of Cycads

11 November 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

- Five suspects are appearing in the Kariega Magistrate's Court today, after they were arrested and found in possession of cycads with an estimated value of R1 Million on Friday 08 November 2024.

On Friday 08 November 2024, SAPS members received information about suspects driving a grey Hyundai that was on route from Cockcomb to Kariega with stolen cycads. The information was operationalised and during a joint operation at approximately 02:21 on the R75, SAPS Kariega K9, Stock Theft and Endangered Species Units and SAPS Kariega members spotted the vehicle and successfully apprehended five suspects and confiscated 72 cycads.

During the processing of the vehicle and the confiscations of the stolen property, two of the suspects managed to free themselves from the handcuffs and ran away. One suspect was arrested soon thereafter. The second suspect managed to flee into dense bushes, and one of the members followed the suspect into the dense bushes. A scuffle ensued that resulted in shots being fired. The suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment due to the gunshot wounds he sustained during the scuffle. The suspect has been treated at the hospital and has been discharged to custody.

All five suspects, aged between 23 and 45, were detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen property, escape from lawful custody, malicious damage to property, and assault. The vehicle and 72 cycads with an estimated value of R1 Million were confiscated.

