South Africa: Almost 12 600 Suspects Arrested and 345 Firearms Recovered During October Operations

press release

One hundred and seventy one (171) murder suspects, 261 attempted murder suspects and 250 suspected rapists were among 12 593 suspects who were arrested during various operations by police in KwaZulu-Natal in the month of October. During such operations police also managed to recover 345 firearms and 2 998 rounds of ammunition of various calibre of firearms. Among the recovered firearms were 23 rifles and 17 homemade illegal guns.

Four thousand and ten (4 010) suspects were arrested for contact crimes, inclusive of different types of robberies, car and truck jacking and assaults. On property related crimes, a total of 501 suspects were arrested. Two hundred and fifty two (252) suspects were arrested for burglaries at residential premises, 99 suspects were arrested for burglaries at business premises and 51 more suspects were nabbed for stock theft related cases.

Four hundred and sixty (460) suspects were brought to justice for malicious damage to property, 15 people were taken in in connection with cases of arson and 1 657 suspects were arrested for drug-related crimes. Roadblocks, stop and search operations and spontaneous Vehicle Check Points (VCPs) resulted in the arrest of 454 motorists for driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.

Those who commit domestic related crimes were also traced and arrested. Two hundred and sixty one (261) suspects were arrested for transgression of the Domestic Violence Act, 56 suspects were arrested for kidnapping and four more suspects were nabbed for child abuse.

Illegal sale of liquor was also dealt a blow when 547 people were arrested for illegal dealing in liquor, 143 people were arrested for being drunk in a public place and 56 people were also arrested for drinking in a public space.

Six hundred and forty nine (649) knives, eight (8) axes and seven (7) machetes are among dangerous weapons which were recovered and seized during the operations. With the Safer Festive Season Operations in full swing, police visibility will be systematically increased and community members are encouraged to continue providing police with valuable information that leads to the arrest of criminals, thus creating a safer KwaZulu-Natal for all residents and visitors.