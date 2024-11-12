South Africa: Operation Shanela Yielded Good Results in the Joe Gqabi District

11 November 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

SAPS members' continued efforts to prevent and detect crime yielded the following successes within the Joe Gqabi District as part of Operation Shanela during the week and start of the weekend .

SAPS specialized units and the Provincial and local traffic departments joined the operational activities in monitoring road traffic compliance and drunk and driving. The operations focused on roadblocks, high visibility on foot and vehicle patrols, stop and search of persons and vehicles also monitoring of liquor outlets and spaza shops.

As part of crime prevention duties police also focused on searching for dangerous weapons, drugs, unlicensed firearms and prevention of stock theft.

SAPS together with health practitioners inspected liquor outlets and spaza shop. Over 1038 persons and 369 vehicles searched leading to 45 traffic fines to an amount of R22 500.00 were issued.

Police arrested a 54-year-old male for dealing in dagga, this followed after police received information about a house in Zakhele township that sells dagga. Police confiscated 45 zolls and 17 plastic bags of dagga, and the suspect was arrested for the possession and dealing in dagga. The suspect will appear before the Barkly East Magistrate's Court on 14 November 2024.

The Acting Joe Gqabi District Commissioner Brigadier Asogran Naidoo thanked all the commanders and members for their continued commitment and dedication in order for the community of Joe Gqabi District to feel safe and secure. "The criminals and their activities will not be tolerated, " concluded Brig Naidoo.

