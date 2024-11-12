Namibia: New Nust SRC President to Foster Inclusive, Vibrant Campus Culture

Newly elected president of the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) student representative council (SRC) Michee Masengo says he will address urgent issues facing students at the institution.

Masengo, who was last week elected the SRC's president for next year, believes setting clear priorities can help the university make a positive impact on students.

He aims to improve student welfare and support services, increase campus engagement and inclusivity, as well as strengthen communication between students and administrators.

"My goal as SRC president is to make sure that every student, regardless of background, feels represented," says Masengo.

He further says he will collaborate closely with the Department of Finance to ensure equitable resource distribution.

"Together, we will do everything we can to allocate financial resources to support underrepresented groups and smaller faculties, prioritising events and projects that meet their needs."

He says he will collaborate on a budget that reflects inclusivity, with clear funding strategies for all student groups.

He will also work closely with university management and the finance office to identify flexible repayment options or installment plans that allow students to manage their debt without jeopardising their education, particularly during registration, he notes.

He further aims to introduce specific initiatives to improve the student experience at Nust, both academically and socially, as well as establish more robust academic support systems, such as peer tutoring programmes, time management workshops and study skills, to help students succeed.

"I will work on developing platforms that allow students to access additional resources, such as research tools and academic counselling."

Masengo hopes to foster a more inclusive and vibrant campus culture to foster unity and give students chances to interact and network outside of the lecture room. This could entail planning frequent social gatherings, sporting competitions and cultural exchanges, he says.

"In addition, we can expand mental health and wellness support programmes to prioritise students' emotional and psychological well-being."

Masengo was born on 24 March, 2000, in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). His early interest in technology and innovation shaped his future academic and leadership pursuits. Masengo grew up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where he developed a passion for innovation, problem-solving and teamwork.

"After completing the engineering bridging course in 2021, I enrolled in the mechanical engineering programme, motivated by a passion for technology and innovation," he says.

In 2022, he successfully ran for the SRC position of academic affairs, where he served the student community with diligence and a strong commitment to academic excellence, he says.

He intends to improve communication and collaboration between the SRC and students by implementing regular open forums and feedback sessions through which students can directly engage with the SRC to express their concerns or ideas.

"I will use social media and digital platforms to keep students up to date on SRC activities, upcoming events and key initiatives."

This will allow the SRC to be more responsive to student concerns and ensure they feel actively involved in decision-making, he says.

"I also plan to set up a student suggestion box and regular surveys to understand students' evolving needs," he says.

In terms of managing conflicts between students and the administration, particularly on sensitive issues such as tuition fees, policies and campus facilities, he will maintain a balanced approach and organise structured mediation sessions, he adds.