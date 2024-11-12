Namibia: Is Your Boss a Bully?

Is your boss making your work life miserable? Or are you surrounded by a team of seasoned bullies?

If so, you're definitely not alone.

In fact, research shows that a staggering 70% of junior employees have faced bullying from senior staff.

So, what's this behaviour about and what is behind it? What effects does it have, and can anything be done about it?

Let's explore how you, as an employee, and your organisation can tackle this issue.

Bullying in 2024, really?

Many employees have faced workplace bullying. Believe it or not, toxic individuals sometimes receive protection from senior management, leaving victims in unpleasant situations where the whistleblower becomes the target.

In Namibia and beyond, bullying is a silent epidemic plaguing many organisations.

Too often, employees suffer in silence, fearing retaliation or believing their voices will go unheard.

This unacceptable behaviour from senior staff is all too common, yet many feel trapped in a relentless cycle of abuse without support.

When organisations turn a blind eye, they not only endorse a toxic atmosphere, but also push employees to take matters into their own hands, escalating conflicts and undermining professionalism.

This pervasive silence cultivates a culture of disrespect. It further highlights the urgent need for management to adopt strong anti-bullying policies.

What fuels office bullying?

Working for a toxic company or boss feels like constantly walking on eggshells.

Your value is questioned, you second guess every communication and interaction, and every day feels like a battle for mental and emotional survival.

Bullies are usually considered as weak people, hence they target people they consider threatening in any environment, and then they bring those individuals down so they can appear powerful.

If you take a deep look into it, you'll realise that bullying is really a reflection of personal inadequacies and perhaps aspirations.

It can be about simple things, for example your likeability may be a problem, as bullies want to be the centre of attention.

Your ability to get into a space and command attention because of your articulated presence will be a problem for a bully, because that is what they want.

Your excellent presentation skills can be a problem, because they want that for themselves.

It comes down to low self-esteem, and in most cases, bullies have that quality.

Can it be addressed?

In the hustle and bustle of work life, bullying can often show up in sneaky ways, like not being invited to team meetings that are in your direct line, or keeping you in the dark about important project updates and many others.

This kind of behaviour can hurt your chances of success and damage the team's vibe.

To keep things positive and protect your reputation, it's important to keep a record of these moments and speak up before the situation gets out of hand.

Often, when management is unwilling to address problems, the simplest solution seems to be finding new employment.

However, with Namibia's unemployment rate currently at around 33%, this is not as straightforward as it may appear.

Furthermore, employees are frequently expected to endure bullying and disciplinary hearings to protect senior staff members, even in cases where clear evidence exists.

To promote balanced mental health for all employees, including both aggressors and recipients, organisations must cultivate a culture of respect and inclusivity.

This can be achieved by refining the company code of ethics to clearly outline punishments for specific offences.

Additionally, providing mental health resources such as counselling services (through the BeFree Programme by the One Economy Foundation and others) and wellness programmes is crucial for supporting employee well-being.

Promoting work-life balance through flexible schedules and adequate time off can also alleviate stress and enhance productivity.

If the global pandemic (Covid-19) has taught us anything, it is that productivity can improve when working from home, thus, promoting a hybrid work culture for all employees could be beneficial.

Conclusion

The effects of this bullying are not just immediately distressing, they can also lead to long-lasting mental health problems.

I certainly wouldn't wish workplace bullying on anyone, but if you happen to end up in that unfortunate situation, make sure to keep this article handy!