Namibia: Hardap Resort to Become Conference Facility

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) aims to transform the Hardap Resort into a full conference facility due to low occupancy rates.

The decreased number of visitors is a result of the dam running dry in recent months due to drought.

According to NWR spokesperson Nelson Ashipala, the resort was sought after for fishing, an activity that has not been taking place because of the low water levels.

"So, we are trying to turn it around to also start making income or to start to change its business strategy to become a full conference lodge.

This means we will have a bigger conference venue," says Ashipala.

This will allow the resort to diversify its income sources, he adds.

"This drought has really taught us that you really cannot rely on fishing alone. Conditions do change and conditions have changed."

The Hardap Dam supplies water to residents in the Hardap region and Mariental.

The area also had fish farms that are no longer operational due to the drought.

Recently, NamWater suspended the process of drawing water for irrigation from the Hardap Dam to ensure adequate supply until the projected dry run date of February 2026.

NamWater spokesperson Lot Ndamanomhata says this is due to low levels of water in the dam attributed to drought.

"This decision, however, does not affect drinking water supply to the Mariental municipality or surrounding communities," Ndamanomhata adds.

The measure aligns with NamWater's commitment to secure water reserves for essential use, including potable and livestock needs, notes Ndamanomhata.

"Recent consultations and analysis were undertaken with stakeholders to assess the availability of 'dead storage' water, allowing irrigation water supply through October 2024. Beyond this point, remaining reserves will be prioritised for human consumption and livestock needs."