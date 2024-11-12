Namibia: Unam Students Rewriteexam At Short Notice

11 November 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Some University of Namibia (Unam) students say they were asked to rewrite an exam after the university accidentally scheduled two different exam sessions for the same subject at different campuses.

"Unam is no longer the best university. The exam results are not out yet, and the second opportunity days are getting closer," a numeracy studies student said last week.

The student said the rewriting date was provided at very short notice, leaving students with little time to prepare and travel back to Windhoek to write.

"It's not the students' fault. The university was supposed to consider students' suggestions - not only their own," she said.

The university informed second-year bachelor of education in early childhood and junior primary education students on 6 November that the paper they wrote on 25 October was nullified.

The new date for students' first-opportunity exam is today, and a second-opportunity paper will be written on 25 November.

"The department fully regrets the situation and sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused," the letter reads.

Unam spokesperson Simon Namesho says students who may have travelled already could write the exam at nearby campuses upon informing the campus examination office.

"We understand the situation has been disappointing and disruptive..," he says.

Namibia National Students Organisation president Dorthea Nangolo says the issue is "alarming", because it sets students back with other modules.

She asks how a situation like this could arise.

"What mechanisms are in place to safeguard the academic integrity of the institution, but also takes into account students' mental health and preparation? Preparing for exams is not easy," she says.

Nangolo calls on Unam to do better in terms of administration and safeguarding academic integrity.

She says the situation should not become the norm.

"It's wrong. It doesn't make sense."

Questions sent to Unam's Student Representative Council were not responded to by the time of going to print.

