South Africa: Russian, South African Companies Join Forces On Nuclear Energy in Africa

Russian company Rosatom and South African AllWeld Nuclear and Industrial are joining forces to promote the sustainable development of nuclear energy in Africa.

The two companies last week signed an agreement allowing them to collaborate on the decommissioning and waste management of South African nuclear facilities.

Rosatom's fuel division (TVEL) and the South African company's memorandum focused on decommissioning and radioactive waste management during the African Energy Week 2024 in Cape Town.

The document was signed by Eduard Nikitin, director for decommissioning and radioactive waste management at TVEL, and Mervyn Fischer, the chief executive of AllWeld Nuclear and Industrial.

The memorandum outlines plans for collaborative efforts in scientific, technical and commercial activities related to the decommissioning of nuclear power plants and other facilities that pose nuclear and radiation hazards.

This will see the development of infrastructure for radioactive waste management, including its processing, storage and disposal, as well as the design and creation of components for the equipment needed to meet the challenges in this area in South Africa.

"Rosatom possesses extensive experience and expertise in the decommissioning of nuclear facilities and radioactive waste management. This includes a wealth of references, proprietary technologies, and a comprehensive research programme. Such expertise is certainly sought after in countries around the world that have nuclear power, uranium mining, or experience with operating research reactors," said Nikitin.