Namibia: Fashion Week Creates Memories

MTC Windhoek Fashion Week 2024 (MTC WFW) concluded with a vibrant celebration of innovation, tradition and cultural pride, creating a memorable event that highlighted both local and international talent.

Over 40 designers showcased their collections, each honouring Namibia's rich heritage while pushing the boundaries of creative fashion.

A highlight of this year's edition was a panel discussion titled: 'Accessibility and Retailing', addressing key challenges and opportunities for local designers.

Chishimba Nyambe, managing partner of PR Girl Media from Zambia, has praised the evolution of MTC WFW.

"It has grown tremendously over the past nine years, the talent in Namibia is undeniable. Africa and the world are ready for Namibia's fashion."

Nyambe highlights the role of public relations in fashion as being strategic and timely, and emphasised the use of platforms like MTC WFW.

"When you're tired, remember it's not about you, it's about the brand. The PR machine cannot sleep," she says.

South African fashion buyer Trevor Ntombela says the biggest threat to fashion today is not customers, pricing or the government, but rather Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology.

He says while AI can create designs in seconds and generate prompts, it lacks the personal touch that builds meaningful connections between designers and clients.

"AI can paint and design dresses in an instant, and it can even replace jobs for some designers and creators. But the only way we can combat AI is by creating something unique, through human connection and trust built with clients. There's something special about that relationship, the trust, the emotion that AI can never replicate," he adds.

Ntombela emphasises the irreplaceable human element.

"Sometimes, when you see a dress on the runway, it awakens something in you - that's the magic of creativity and humanity, which AI and technology can never take away," he says.

While some Namibian creators and artists feel undermined by the government and not fully supported, Ntombala encourages a relentless spirit.

"Put your government to task," he says.

"You vote for them, they are there to serve you. You work hard, and without government and institutional support, it's tough. We need backing from the grassroots level to make a real impact, and that support must come from government institutions and sponsorships."

Ntombela says fashion retailers should visit universities to outline the real-world skills and standards needed to succeed in the industry, which is often more than just glitz and glamour. He believes fashion education should cover these fundamentals to better prepare students.

The panelist included industry leaders from various sectors, such as manufacturing, the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, as well as the legal sector, among others.

Panelists encouraged designers to harness the power of social media to amplify their brand presence and engage wider audiences.

This year's edition welcomed prominent international designers, including Lusanda Couture from Angola, Nkanda Yatu from Zambia, Duke and Yatsar from Durban Fashion Fair and Botocy and Olep from Batho Fashion Week.

Local talent also shone brightly, with memorable collections from Moon Goddess Design Studio, Sirenga, Foxxy by Foxxy Ginnah and Zuriel by Luis Munana.

Although the final day began with a 90-minute delay due to technical difficulties, it kicked off with an impressive entrance by House of Saint Luke from South Africa, in collaboration with Synergy from Namibia.

The closing slot featured celebrated designer McBright Kavari, alongside emerging talents like King_A_Apparel, House of Poulton, Tailor Gang from Rundu and Isleorme.

Students from the College of the Arts were essential contributors to this year's showcase, with seven student designers presenting their work and bringing fresh perspectives to the runway.

"This platform is especially important for emerging designers, offering exposure, learning and inspiration from more experienced colleagues," said MTC WFW director Alvaro Mukoroli.

The show opened with stunning Damara Horokhoes-inspired outfits and closed with a grand finale featuring the works of Foxxy by Foxxy Ginnah and Sirenga, creating an unforgettable end to the event.