Namibia: Duplicate Voter Cards Available From 18 November

Registered voters who have lost or damaged their voter cards can get duplicates countrywide as of from next week.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has announced that they will issue duplicate voter cards from 18 until 26 November.

ECN chairperson Elsie Nghikembua said this on Monday.

"The application for a duplicate voter card requires a police declaration stating the circumstances under which you are applying for a duplicate as well as proof of a voter's identity," she said.

This will be issued to those who registered for the elections this year.

ECN can only provide duplicate cards to those in Namibia, those who need it abroad will not have the same access.