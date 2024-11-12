Namibian Makes Miss Earth 2024 Top 12

"I poured my heart out and represented my country to the best of my ability."

Miss Earth Namibia 2024 Albertina Haimbala says she's grateful for the chance she had to express who she truly is at the 24th edition of Miss Earth 2024, which was held in Metro Manila, Philippines, on 9 November.

"I walk away as a confident woman, sure of herself and her purpose," she said shortly after it was announced that she is among the top 12.

Australia's Jessica Lane won the crown.

Other contestants among the top 12 were from Iceland, Puerto Rico, Mauritius, Nigeria. Australia, Dominican Republic, the United States, Russia, Philippines, Cabo Verde and Peru.

Haimbala (24) is currently pursuing a degree in marketing management.

She says she was born at a safari lodge, sparking her deep love for Namibia's fauna and flora.

Haimbala says she enjoys drawing and spending time by herself.

Inspired by her two differently abled sisters, she founded the Haimbala Foundation, which advocates for children with disabilities and those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"To everyone who has supported me from the beginning and reminded me of the strength within, thank you. I am deeply grateful to the Miss Namibia Organisation for believing in me and entrusting me with the Miss Earth title.

"Thank you, Namibia, for your unwavering support and for giving me the space to dream big. To all my fans across the world, your love and belief in me from the very beginning means everything," she says.

Haimbala was among 78 contestants.

Her national costume was a cheetah, because Namibia has the largest wild cheetah population in the world.

Miss Namibia Organisation chief executive Umbi Karuaihe-Upi says the cheetah represents speed, grace and the delicate balance of Namibia's natural ecosystems.

"This costume embodies the cheetah's sleek power and resilience, reflecting our responsibility to protect this endangered species and preserve our natural heritage.

"By showcasing the cheetah, Albertina aims to highlight the importance of wildlife conservation and inspire others to take action in safeguarding the treasures of our environment for future generations," she says.

Karuaihe-Upi says she is proud of the country's performance on the international stage.