Namibia: Balhao Re-Elected As Mayor of Lüderitz

11 November 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) member Phil Balhao has been re-elected as the mayor of Lüderitz.

Josephine Heita from Swapo will serve as deputy mayor.

The election marks a significant shift in governance for the coastal town, with both leaders pledging to work collaboratively for the betterment of the community.

Balhao, known for his extensive community involvement and commitment to local development, in his acceptance speech expressed gratitude to the council and community of Lüderitz.

Balhao said he is honoured to accept the opportunity to serve as mayor for another year.

"As we reflect on the achievements of the past few years, let us celebrate the progress we made together," he said.

"We improved essential infrastructure and strengthened the bonds that unite us as a community."

However, he said there is still a lot of work to do, but very little time to prepare Lüderitz for a bright new future.

"We are standing on the brink of an exciting new opportunity for Lüderitz."

"Our strategic location, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant community spirit position us uniquely to attract investment and tourism," said Balhao.

"We have the potential to become the hub for sustainable industries and innovation, creating jobs and fostering economic growth."

Popular Democratic Movement's Ben Mckay was elected as chairperson, alongside Landless People's Movement's Annemarie Hartzenburg and IPC's Tutaleni Batromeus as part of the management committee.

Swapo members Brigitte Fredericks and Johannes Abraham were elected to the council.

