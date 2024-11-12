Uganda: Champs Busiki Fall As Semifinal Lineup Is Set for MTN Busoga Masaza Cup

11 November 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Nile Post Editor

Reigning champions Busiki were stunned on Friday in a nail-biting 1-0 defeat to Bugabula, while other emerging teams battled for a place in the semi-finals. Here's a roundup of the action.

Bugembe -- The MTN Busoga Masaza Cup quarterfinals brought a weekend of thrilling upsets and intense matchups, as thousands of fans gathered at Kyabazinga Stadium to witness the crowning of new contenders.

Reigning champions Busiki were stunned on Friday in a nail-biting 1-0 defeat to Bugabula, while other emerging teams battled for a place in the semi-finals. Here's a roundup of the action.

Friday Results

  • -Bugabula 1-0 Busiki
  • Budiope 0-2 Bukono

Saturday Results

  • Kigulu 0-1 Buzaaya
  • Bunha 1-3 Butembe

Bugabula Stuns Defending Champions Busiki

Butembe (green) taking on Bunha (orange) in the MTN Busoga Masaza Cup The quarterfinal opener on Friday saw Bugabula eliminate the defending champions, Busiki, with a brilliant 25-yard strike from Edgar Magombe in the 55th minute.

Magombe's goal curled past Busiki's goalkeeper, Andrew Aboket, propelling Bugabula to their third consecutive semifinal.

Busiki's coach, Dennis Watuke, cited disrupted preparation as a key factor in their loss. "We were unlucky to lose today due to my team failing to find the rhythm they had during the group stages.

My blame goes to the organizers for delaying the knockout matches, which affected our fitness and team chemistry," said Watuke.

Meanwhile, Bugabula's coach, Ronald Lukungu, praised his team's readiness.

"While other teams rested, I kept my players in training after the preliminary matches. I set a target of seven wins to lift this trophy, and now we're just two wins away," he said.

Bukono joined Bugabula in the semifinals with a confident 2-0 win over Budiope, as Joel Bola Matua scored both goals to secure Bukono's first-ever semifinal appearance.

Budiope's coach, Isa Kifuwa, lamented missed chances by strikers Moses Adrole and Umaru Baluzibya, while Bukono coach Hussein Agaba credited his team's preparation.

"We weren't the stronger side, but luck and good preparation got us through," Agaba noted.

Buzaaya and Butembe Prevail in Saturday Showdowns

Bukono player (blue) taking on Budiope striker On Saturday, Buzaaya continued their impressive campaign by defeating Kigulu 1-0. Owen Mawejje scored the winning goal, taking Buzaaya to their first-ever semifinal.

Kigulu coach Saleh Muwayi expressed disappointment in his team's fitness, saying, "We lacked a killer instinct and weren't fit enough to stay in the game."

Butembe secured their semifinal spot with a dominant 3-1 victory over Bunha. Goals from Nicolous Mukiibi (penalty), Ibrahim Ssajabi, and Jonathan Waisswa saw Butembe's fans celebrating as they advanced to a record sixth semifinal.

Faizal Nadiope scored an early equalizer for Bunha, but Butembe soon took control.

Semifinal Fixtures

With MTN's support of Shs 550 million, excitement is at an all-time high as these teams prepare for the semifinals:

  • Bukono vs. Buzaaya - 12 pm
  • Bugabula vs. Butembe - 3 pm

The semifinal matchups promise more thrilling action as both established and fresh contenders pursue their dream of winning the MTN Busoga Masaza Cup.

Fans can look forward to a weekend of high-stakes, top-tier football as the tournament nears its finale.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.