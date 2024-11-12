Uganda: Authorities Shut Down Cleveland Specialised Clinic Over Fake Doctor Scandal

The closure follows an extensive investigation led by NBS television, which exposed Ssemanda as an imposter who had been masquerading as a licensed doctor for over a decade.

In a crackdown on medical fraud, authorities have shut down Cleveland Specialised Clinic, a private health facility in Kasangati, after uncovering its operation by an unqualified individual, Ssemanda Innocent--widely known as "Dr Know Nothing."

The investigation revealed a disturbing pattern of malpractice at the clinic, where Ssemanda allegedly performed medical procedures without any formal training.

The report detailed instances of botched treatments and misdiagnoses, with several patients suffering severe complications as a result.

Victims who sought treatment at Cleveland Specialized Clinic described harrowing experiences. Judith Bibunwa, a 25-year-old patient, tragically lost her life after receiving care for acute chest pain at the facility.

The incident has since sparked outrage, drawing attention to the dangers of unregulated medical practices in the country.

Following the exposé by NBS Investigates, the Ministry of Health collaborated with law enforcement to close the clinic.

The facility's closure marks a step in the government's ongoing efforts to root out fraudulent medical practitioners.

Dr Warren Naamara, head of the Health Monitoring Unit, emphasized the need for stricter oversight in the medical sector.

Ssemanda, who had adopted multiple aliases to cover his tracks, including Nyombi Ken and Teriyeitu Samuel, has been re-arrested and is facing charges of fraud and impersonation.

He is currently being held at Luzira Prison. The legal proceedings have drawn significant public interest, with many demanding justice for the victims affected by his deceit.

As the investigation continues, there is hope that this case will set a precedent for tougher regulations and stricter penalties for medical malpractice, ultimately restoring public confidence in the healthcare system.