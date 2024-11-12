Uganda: Mbarara City Pushes to Contain Foot-and-Mouth Disease With 20,000-Dose Vaccine Drive

This new shipment follows an initial batch sent in May, marking a renewed effort to protect livestock and stabilize the livelihoods affected in Uganda's western cattle corridor.

Mbarara City -- In a bid to contain recurring outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), Mbarara City has launched a major vaccination drive, bolstered by a fresh delivery of 20,000 vaccine doses from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries.

This new shipment follows an initial batch sent in May, marking a renewed effort to protect livestock and stabilize the livelihoods affected in Uganda's western cattle corridor.

Dr Moses Amanyire, senior veterinary officer for Mbarara City, emphasized the urgency of the vaccination drive, urging local cattle farmers to take full advantage.

"The vaccine is here, and we need farmers to take action," he said. "This is our chance to shield our herds from future outbreaks."

The vaccination campaign forms part of Uganda's national bi-annual FMD vaccination program, which aims to foster long-term immunity in livestock and reduce the likelihood of outbreaks.

"Every six months, we are expected to vaccinate the national herd. This cycle is vital for keeping FMD at bay," Dr. Amanyire explained.

Beginning next year, only vaccinated animals with proper certification will be permitted in livestock markets, adding a significant incentive for farmers to participate.

"Without a vaccination certificate, livestock won't be eligible for trade," Dr. Amanyire noted. "This measure is crucial to halt the spread of disease."

In a final appeal, Dr. Amanyire called on farmers in the cattle corridor to make the most of this opportunity.

"For those in the cattle corridor, this is an invaluable opportunity. Let's make the most of it to keep foot-and-mouth disease out of Mbarara."