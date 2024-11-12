Uganda: Hoima Residents Threaten Protest Over Chimpanzee Invasion

Residents in five villages of Hoima City West Karongo, Bujwahya, Kihomboza, Budaka, and Kibingo are gripped by fear after two chimpanzees invaded the area four months ago.

Despite repeated appeals to the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) for assistance, no action has been taken, prompting residents to threaten protests to bring attention to the issue.

According to Robert Ruhigwa, the mayor of Hoima City West, the chimpanzees have damaged numerous gardens, and some residents feel unsafe in their homes. Parents now accompany their children to school out of fear of attacks.

The chimpanzees first appeared in the villages in early July 2024, and locals initially expected them to move on quickly, but the animals have remained in the area.

Karongo Parish councilor Boniface Kato noted that the chimpanzees have become a significant problem, destroying crops like jackfruits, pawpaw, and cassava, which threatens food security.

"People with fruit trees and other food crops are seeing their livelihoods at risk," Kato explained.

Fred Ayesiga, chairman of the Rusembe Local Council One, added that the chimps are not only raiding gardens but also attacking domestic animals like dogs, goats, and chickens. "We've reached out to UWA multiple times, but nothing has been done," he said.

Edward Businge, Hoima City West Division speaker, believes a demonstration might be the only way to get attention.

"We've been reporting this since July, but UWA hasn't responded. We're now rallying these villages to protest so the government takes notice," Businge stated.

Robert Ruhigwa, mayor of Hoima City East Division, is urging city resident commissioners and members of parliament to help advocate for the affected communities.

"If children can't safely go to school and gardens are being destroyed, how can people survive? This is not a wildlife sanctuary. We need the RCC and MPs to raise our concerns nationally," Ruhigwa urged.

Moses Ssemahunge, project manager of the Bulindi Chimpanzee and Community Project, attributes the chimps' movement into human settlements to habitat destruction.

"Extensive forest clearing has driven the chimps to look for alternative habitats with food and shelter," he explained.

"But I warn people against harming the chimps. These animals are protected, and penalties are severe. I spoke with UWA, and they're limited by staffing and logistical challenges in relocating the chimps. They also need to evaluate the safety of transferring them to other habitats," he added.

Efforts to contact Bashir Hangi, UWA's communications officer, were unsuccessful. However, local leaders claim that UWA officials have visited but left, citing challenges in capturing the chimpanzees.