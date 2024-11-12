Uganda: Filmmakers Contribute Shs57m to Parliament for National Culture Policy Reform

Filmmakers have contributed Shs 57,600,000 to Parliament to support the Parliamentary Forum in revising the National Culture Policy.

The contribution comes as Connect for Culture Africa (CfCA), a pan-African initiative focused on advancing cultural and creative industries (CCI), presented a baseline report to the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, marking a significant step in strengthening Uganda's cultural sector.

Developed in collaboration with stakeholders including SELAM, Pearlwood, and the National Working Group, the report provides a comprehensive assessment of the CCI sector and recommends strategies for sustainable growth and policy enhancement.

During the handover at the ministry's headquarters in Kampala, officials received the report, which will be stored in the National Library for future reference.

According to Ms. Juliana Naumo, Commissioner of Culture Affairs at the Ministry of Gender, the report will be essential in guiding policies to maximise the creative sector's economic impact.

"We are committed to utilising this report to build a more vibrant and resilient cultural sector. The insights provided will help us prioritise policy and investment in areas with the most growth potential," she said.

The CfCA report highlights key challenges, opportunities, and essential policy reforms to strengthen cultural and creative industries.

Backed by SELAM and the African Union, CfCA has secured Shs 181,999,900 to implement crucial projects.

Among the report's recommendations are calls to increase public funding for the cultural sector to 1% of the national budget, create a Sector Working Group for coordinated policy advocacy, and enhance intellectual property protections.

These measures, CfCA asserts, would not only stabilize the sector but also boost its potential to generate employment and foster social cohesion.

Bugweri Woman MP Rachael Magoola, chairperson of the Parliamentary Forum for the Creative Economy, emphasized the sector's struggles due to restrictive policies and limited funding.

Magoola, a long-time artist and advocate, reaffirmed her commitment to reforming Uganda's policy landscape for the creative economy since joining Parliament.

"Existing policies are very prohibitive to industry growth, and funding remains limited," she noted, highlighting the need for substantive policy changes.

Magoola commended Pearlwood, a promoter of Uganda's creative arts, and SELAM, a Swedish cultural organisation, for supporting the Creative Economy Policy review.

She emphasized that collaborative meetings with the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development have revealed critical areas where current policies stifle growth.

"With this review, we aim to address policy gaps within a month," Magoola said, hopeful for a new framework to better support Uganda's artists and cultural practitioners.

Alma Estrada, Selam's international project coordinator, emphasised the organisation's commitment to supporting Uganda's culture and creative industries through the CfCA project, advocating for increased public funding and government support for the sector.

Estrada noted that the culture and creative industries offer substantial potential for economic growth, job creation, and social cohesion, yet they currently receive only a minimal share of the national budget.

"While the culture sector could significantly impact Uganda's economic and social development, it faces funding challenges," Estrada stated. "We're here to advocate for the government to step in with public funding to bridge this gap."

Selam, known for promoting African, Latin American, and Caribbean cultures in Sweden, is expanding its presence in Africa, including projects in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and Nairobi, Kenya. In Uganda, Selam partners with Pearlwood to advocate for government financial support for the sector.

Aisha Namatovu, president general of Pearlwood, appealed for 1% of public funds to be allocated to the culture and creative sectors.

Namatovu underscored the sector's potential for job creation, youth and women empowerment, and economic contribution if adequately funded.

"We are advocating for 1% of public funding for the culture and creative sector," said Namatovu. "Currently, it receives a negligible 0.0018%. Increasing this allocation would unlock vast opportunities for economic growth and employment."

The initiative aligns with the African Union's vision for culture funding by 2030. Namatovu encouraged Uganda's creative professionals to support this vision, stressing that the sector's future depends on sustained investment and government support.

Beatrice Waruinge, Advocacy Program Officer at Selam, emphasised the sector's potential for economic empowerment, job creation, and social cohesion across Africa.

"Culture is a unifier, a driver of peace, and a powerful tool for economic growth," Waruinge said.

"We are advocating for substantial government support to harness this sector's potential and ensure its optimal contribution to the continent's progress,"she added.