Kenya: Homa Bay Speaker Gaya Resigns Hours Before Impeachment Debate

12 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Homa Bay County Assembly Speaker Julius Gaya has resigned from his post

Gaya's resignation comes hours before an impeachment motion against him was due on Tuesday afternoon sitting.

His resignation was communicated to members of the Assembly by the deputy speaker Okings Okomo.

Okomo says his resignation was procedural after receiving a receipt from the Clerk.

"Honorable Members, I am in receipt of the resignation letter of Hon Julius Gaya as the Speaker of this County Assembly addressed to the Clerk," he said.

Okomo says in his resignation letter, Gaya thanked the members for the opportunity accorded to him to serve the Assembly as the 3rd Speaker since the promulgation of the new Constitution.

He was elected into the seat in September 2022, immediately after the General Election.

The Deputy Speaker went further to declare the position of Homa Bay County Assembly Speaker vacant, following the resignation.

The MCAs had already signed for his impeachment and he was expected to appear before the whole house on Tuesday morning before he's impeached in the afternoon of Tuesday session.

The grounds for his impeachment still remains unclear.

Gaya did not defend his Central Karachuonyo ward seat in the 2022 general election only to be rewarded as the Speaker afterwards.

