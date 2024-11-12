Kenya: Kisumu Public Service Board Chairman Charles Babu Is Dead

12 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — The Chairman of Kisumu County Public Service Board (PSB) Charles Babu Karan has passed away.

Announcing his death, Kisumu County Governor Prof Anyang Nyong'o says the late chairman passed away on Monday night while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan hospital in Mombasa.

"He was rushed to the hospital after failing ill while attending a conference last week in Mombasa," said Nyong'o .

He described the late Karan as a career teacher and a distinguished administrator.

He says the county is in mourning following the demise of a man, whom he says worked tirelessly to provide the executive with the required human resource needs.

Karan headed a number of primary schools in Kisumu before his retirement and subsequent hiring to head the PSB in the first term of Governor Nyong'o.

Nyong'o says he will be remembered for nurturing a number of students in the schools where he taught.

"Mr Karan was also a respected community opinion leader across the county," he said.

He condoled with his family and the larger Kano clan, where he was born for the big loss.

Nyong'o further announced that burial arrangements will be communicated later.

