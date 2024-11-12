Kenya: President Ruto Appoints Sammy Chepkwony As SRC Chair

12 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) is set for new leadership with the appointment of Sammy Chepkwony, a human resources expert with over 30 years of experience, as its Chairperson.

President William Ruto nominated Chepkwony who has held senior roles across major organizations such as Kenya Airways, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), and Aga Khan University.

Currently, the CEO of People Centric Management Limited, Chepkwony's academic qualifications include an MBA and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi, as well as professional certifications as a Certified Human Resource Professional (CHRP).

The SRC, tasked with setting salaries for public officers to ensure fiscal sustainability, will also benefit from six newly appointed members.

These include Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Martin Kizito Ong'oyi, Mohamed Aden Abdi representing county governments, and other representatives from TSC, APSEA, FKE, and COTU.

The new SRC leadership faces the challenge of balancing fair compensation for public servants with Kenya's economic reality, a delicate task amid rising inflation and public demands for transparency in wage policy.

The appointment will require approval by Parliament before Chepkwony can officially assume office.

If approved, he will succeed Lyn Mengich who is currently serving as the outgoing Chairperson of the Commission.

Mengich assumed office in August 2018, meaning her six-year non-renewable term is set to conclude in 2024.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.