Liberia: Majority Bloc Condemns Vandalism At Capitol

Majority members of the House of Representatives have strongly condemned alleged vandalism in the Joint Chambers of the 55th Legislature, where they have been gathering for the session.

Early Monday morning, lawmakers and staff of the Legislature woke up to news of the joint chambers being vandalized, with all chairs removed.

The Joint Chambers, which usually hosts both the Liberian Senate and the House of Representatives during the President's State of the Nation Address and the conduct of joint business, has lost its chairs to unknown individuals.

Since the fight for Speaker Fonati Koffa's removal, a majority of 43 lawmakers have used the joint chamber to conduct their sessions.

Embattled Koffa had condemned the majority bloc gathering, terming it as illegal.

According to Rep. Prescilla A. Cooper, the Chairperson on Modernization, who is on the side of the embattled Speaker, the reported removal of chairs from the joint chambers may be part of an ongoing renovation of the main chamber.

Delta Architectural & Construction Company (DACC), on August 16, 2024, communicated with Representative Priscilla A. Cooper regarding repairs to the roof of the Joint Chamber and also outlined plans to conduct repairs from September 1-15, 2024, subject to approval.

The communication also indicated that further renovation work on the Joint Chamber would commence once the rainy season ends, with completion targeted by January 15, 2025, in preparation for the State of the Nation Address.

In a release issued by the majority bloc Chair, Nimba County District #5 Representative Samuel G. Kogar said this is a blatant attempt to disrupt the House's functioning.

According to him, the removal is intended to prevent the majority bloc from conducting business for the Liberian people, and he laments that it is undemocratic and unacceptable.

The Majority members said they are committed to the rule of law and democratic principles, reaffirming their resolve to continue with legislative proceedings, undeterred by what they term as tactics.

They note that such unlawful action only strengthens their commitment to upholding the mandate given to them by the Liberian people and their desire to restore trust, honor, and decency to the Honorable House.

The group says, "We call upon all leaders and citizens to denounce such actions that undermine Liberia's democracy; this act of intimidation, we assure our people, will not deter us from representing the interests of our constituents and ensuring that critical issues affecting our country are addressed in a transparent, responsible manner."

It, at the same time, assures Liberians that the work of the House of Representatives will proceed responsibly and decisively and that the business of Liberia will continue as mandated, without intimidation or obstruction.