Zimbabwe: Zimsec's Tight Security Measures Pay Dividends

The 2024 Zimsec Grade 7, Ordinary, and Advanced Level examinations have proceeded without any challenges, with officials crediting the leak-proof system.

Over the years, Zimbabwe's public examinations have seen isolated cheating, with some individuals writing exams on behalf of candidates and others being arrested for leaking papers.

Invigilators and school officials were among those implicated in past incidents.

However, with Grade 7 exams already completed and the Ordinary and Advanced Level exams underway, no school has been implicated in any leaks, according to Zimsec, the National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph), and the National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash).

Nash president Mr Arthur Maphosa commended Zimsec for its efforts in tightening security and improving governance.

"Compared to previous years you will recall that schools, together with Zimsec, were dominating the news in respect of leaks which were being experienced and bringing down the credibility of our examinations," he said in a recent interview."

"We are particularly pleased that critical subjects such as English and mathematics have been written without any incidents, and we are hopeful for a completely leak-free examination period."

Mr Maphosa said key stakeholders, including schools and Zimsec, had worked closely together to ensure the credibility and security of the examination process.

"We have found common ground with Zimsec to maintain the integrity of the exams. At the primary level, the exams have been completed without any reported leaks, which is commendable. Thumbs up to Zimsec and all examination centres for their hard work," he said.

Zimsec's public relations manager Ms Nicolette Moyo attributed the success to enhanced collaboration, improved security measures, and increased awareness efforts.

"The 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level November session is now midway through, and so far, there have been no reports of pre-access to examination question papers.

"Zimsec has worked tirelessly over the years to safeguard the integrity of our examinations, with support from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the police, and State security agencies," she said.

New security measures had been put in place to further protect exam materials, including question papers, answer scripts, and science kits for practical exams.

"We also appreciate the support from school administrators, through Naph and Nash, who have been instrumental in implementing these security measures and upholding the integrity of the examinations," she said.

In addition to the efforts of Zimsec and schools, Ms Moyo highlighted the proactive role of candidates and the public in reporting any suspected malpractice or maladministration across the country.