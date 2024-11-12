Zimbabwe: Hwange Stun Bosso in 7-Goal Thriller

Tobias Mandoreba, Hwange Correspondent

Hwange . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3

HWANGE stayed on course for a miraculous escape when they edged Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League seven-goal thriller at the Colliery yesterday.

With Bulawayo Chiefs travelling to Manica Diamonds on the final day, Hwange can survive if they beat fellow relegation candidates Bikita Minerals and Gem Boys do them a favour.

The coalminers knew they had to gun for maximum points for them to take the relegation survival fight to the last day of the season.

The Chipangano faithful erupted after arguably the fastest goal scored by any player this season when attacking midfielder Marceline Mlilo hit the nets after just 15 seconds of play.

Straight from kick off, midfielder Clyvert Tshuma raced with the ball and quickly released Mlilo who hammered home past an exposed Raphael Pitisi to give Chipangano a dream start.

Mlilo came back to haunt Bosso in the 10th minute after a swift Hwange attack when he blasted home from close range to leave the home fans on cloud nine.

Bosso only woke up from their deep slumber in the 18th minute with a deadly move, but striker Never Rauzhi cursed his football gods as he missed from a few metres out with the Highlanders fans already celebrating.

Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu made a bold decision in the 23rd minute when he dragged out his entire backline of Marvellous Chigumira, Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa and Arthur Ndlovu and threw in Melikhaya Ncube, Talent Dube, Mvelo Khoza and Brian Mlotshwa.

The changes brought in some fire in Bosso attack, which revolved around midfield workhorse Marvin Sibanda and four minutes after the changes, the black and white masses erupted in jubilation after Never Rauzhi pulled a goal back for Bosso.

Hwange goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya, who had a nightmarish afternoon in-between the posts, should take the flack for the goal as he misjudged an aerial ball and gifted Rauzhi with an easy chance to head home.

The goal spurred Bosso as they came charging at Chipangano and could have quickly turned the game around, but they missed three opportunities that fell to Brighton Ncube, Prince Ndlovu and Sibanda.

Four minutes from the breather Hwange restored their two goal advantage from the penalty spot after substitute Khoza fouled Hwange's Shepard Gadzikwa inside the box.

Up stepped captain Kelly Shiyandindi to slot home past a diving Pitisi.

Moments before the half time whistle substitute Lynoth Chikuhwa hammered home a grounder past Mawaya to leave home fans on the edge going to the break.

Seven minutes after the break Hwange midfielder Mongameli Tshuma hammered home with an intelligent and powerful volley that flew past a bemused Pitisi and hit the roof of the nets.

The usually reliable Dominic Chungwa then missed a chance to put the game to bed 20 minutes from time from a one-on-one situation to leave the home fans a frustrated.

Three minutes after Chungwa's miss, Mason Mushore scored a third goal for Bosso with a seemingly harmless shot that eluded Mawaya into the nets.

Chipangano then held on for dear life as Highlanders pushed forward for an equaliser that never came.

Hwange coach Rodwell Dhlakama was happy with the hard fought win.

"I am very happy to have garnered maximum points against tricky opponents like Highlanders, who gave a huge fight.

"The boys' mentality was spot on from the first whistle and we go to the last game to fight for our lives," said Dhlakama.

Kaindu was a disappointed man after the contest.

"Today I am very disappointed with my boys especially the defence. Usually I am not emotional, but today I had to take a risk and pull out the entire defence because its criminal to let in two goals in 10 minutes.

"I am happy with the replacements as one of them even scored. Tough result but its how the game of football goes," said Kaindu.