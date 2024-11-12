Zimbabwe: Looking Back - Hopes for Good Crops Still Bright

Crop prospects tend generally to be on the bright side, spokesman of RNFU said yesterday.

But farmers required a "mixed weather bag". Some areas still required more sunshine, others needed more rain.

In many of the maize-growing areas, rainfall has been light during the past fortnight and earlier this week the crops needed further falls. Storms in Mashonaland on Wednesday evening will have solved that problem.

Early planted cotton crops have benefited from the sunny weather and farmers have been able to get into the land to deal with weed infestation. Groundnuts are reported to be doing well, soya beans even better.

Early planting of flue-cured and burley tobacco are reported to be satisfactory.

The Rhodesia Coffee Growers' Association has found it necessary to remind planters that most coffee was carrying a very heavy crop - two weeks drought was one week more than they were allowed.

In general, plantations had taken the heavy rains very well. Contours with too much silt were a warning sign. Better biological and mechanical erosion control was needed.

Sunny weather has improved the quality of pastures in many areas and it could be that the condition of potential slaughter stock will improve sufficiently to permit increased supplies to the CSC next month.

Farmers not requiring rain in central and northern areas will be depressed by the weather forecast - rain and thunder will be more widespread.

