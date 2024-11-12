Zimbabwe: Waison, Dube Win First Mutual Marathon

Blessing Waison and Phillipa Dube were yesterday crowned champions for this year's First Mutual Marathon at Old Georgians Sports Club.

Waison of Cadence Athletics Club crossed the finish line in 2 hours 18 minutes 11 seconds in the men's category.

He expressed his excitement for emerging the winner having struggled at the Cape Town Marathon where he could not last the distance last month.

"I am really happy for coming first today. The course changed this year, I was used to the flat course, but today it was a tough course, a bit hilly. So, it was tough. I really wanted to win after failing to perform in Cape Town. The training I had ahead of Cape Town is what I have been relying on.

"So, this really helps because I also have to make my sponsors happy.

"Sometimes in sport we face challenges, but a positive performance is a reflection of the hard work I put in and the commitment I have as an athlete," said Waison.

Next, Waison is set to take part at the NetOne Albun Honde Valley Marathon event, where he is the defending champion in the 21km race.

Waison yesterday was followed by Jonathan Chinyoka of Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, who posted a time of 2 hours 21 minutes 19 seconds.

Tawanda Bvunzawabaya of RIOT was third in 2 hours 21 minutes 32 seconds.

Zimbabwe Republic Police's Dube had a good day on course when claiming the title in the women's race in 2 hours 55 minutes 17 seconds.

"The race was just tough, but because of God I have managed to be number one. I think it's just that it was my day. It was just my day and it's just by the grace of God.

"It was so tough, it was not an easy race because there were also Kenyans in the race, but I managed to be number one," said Dube.

South Africa-based Rutendo Nyahora was second in 3 hours 42 seconds, while another ZRP runner Annie Chirisa settled for third position in 3 hours 10 minutes 41 seconds.

The winners in both men and women's categories received US$600 while second and third place got US$400 and US$200 respectively.

The 21km race was won by Tendai Zimuto of Black Rhinos in 1 hour 7 minutes 54 seconds beating ZPCS' Kelvin Pangiso, who came second in 1 hour 8 minutes 49 seconds and Isaac Langat, who finished third in 1 hour 11 minutes 42 seconds.

The women's title went to Fortunate Chidzivo of Mr Pace Athletics Club. Chidzivo clocked 1 hour 21 minutes 13 seconds to emerge the winner.

The half marathon winners got US$400 each.

She was followed by ZPCS' Caroline Mhandu on second position in 1 hour 22 minutes 59 seconds and Cadence Athletics Club's Rudo Mhonderwa was third in 1 hour 26 minutes 54 seconds.

The event is hosted by Harare Athletic Club, and chairperson Walter Chimuka was pleased with the turnout.

"This is a relatively new route, before we used to do a loop of two 21s to make it 42, now it's a long route that does the whole 42km, going through Mandara, Greendale, Greystone Park and back here.

"But it's a good turn-out.

"The field had a couple of Kenyans . . . It's good that we are attracting foreigners, it makes everyone, I think tie their shoes a bit tight because these guys mean business.

"So, we are actually trying to get this route ratified so that it has got a route certificate that certifies it as a full marathon that is recognised all around the world. We have got three other courses that we are also going to get ratified," said Chimuka.