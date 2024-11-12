Zimbabwe: Relegated Chegutu Pirates Stun Caps

Chegutu Pirates became the second team to be relegated despite stunning CAPS United 2-0 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Baobab yesterday.

The victory took Chegutu Pirates' tally to 32 points from 33 matches, but they can no longer finish among the Top 14, whose cut off point is 36 points.

Chegutu Pirates join fellow newcomers Arenel Movers in going back to Division One after just one season in the Premiership.

Yadah, who beat GreenFuel 3-0 at Heart Stadium, and TelOne, who were 1-0 winners at Arenel Movers, cruised to safety with wins.

Khama Billiat scored a first half penalty and was withdrawn at the break with the Warriors in mind, while substitute Evans Rusike grabbed a second half brace for Yadah.

A third newcomer, Bikita Minerals will battle it out with Hwange and Bulawayo Chiefs in determining the remaining two teams to be relegated on the final day of the season.

Hwange stayed in the league following a dramatic 4-3 win over Highlanders at the Colliery yesterday.

Elsewhere, draw specialists ZPC Kariba all, but secured survival on goal difference after a goalless draw against Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve.

At the Baobab Stadium, Innocent Muchochomi reports that second half goals from Tinotenda Ditima and Tinashe Mavhudzi were of no use to Chegutu Pirates' survival dream.

The decision to engage coach Takaendesa Jongwe came very late for Chegutu Pirates, whose victory yesterday was their fourth in the last five games.

After a goalless first half replete of missed glorious chances by both sides, Pirates' Ditima opened the scoresheet in the 59th minute before Mavhudzi increased the tally two minutes later.

Pirates finished the game with 10 man after second half substitute Shaheed Meki was sent for an early shower following a brutal challenge on Tendai Matindife.

The win was priceless for Pirates as they intend to exit the Premiership on a high.

Jongwe expressed dismay over his boys' conversion rate.

"Our conversion has always been on the poor side since I came in.

"Despite that, we were shaky at the start, we created numerous chances and we could have scored even half a dozen had we been precise," said Jongwe.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe said his team lost because of complacency.

"It was a decent game," he said.

"Obviously, we didn't play with the kind of intensity that we wanted, but I'm sure it was also down to the fact that we have come to the business end of the season.

"So, some of these things are expected. At the same time, it was an opportunity to give the other players an opportunity to play. That is expected in a game like this," said Chitembwe.