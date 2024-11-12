Zimbabwe: VTCS Now Vibrant Innovation, Production Hubs

Tadious Manyepo in MUTARE

VOCATIONAL Training Centres are no longer just confined to equipping youths with life skills, but are also increasingly becoming vibrant hubs of innovation and production, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Speaking at the Youth Empowerment Forum, held concurrently with Africa Youth Day commemorations at Magamba VTC in Mutare last Thursday, the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Tino Machakaire, said the training facilities were being converted into huge production units able to contribute significantly to the country's economy.

The event ran under the theme, "Accelerating youth empowerment for sustainable development: Unleashing youth potential in entrepreneurship."

"We are establishing production units, integrating digital skills into training programmes, and modernising our facilities to meet the demands of today's global market," he said.

Addressing President Mnangagwa, who officially opened the event, Minister Machakaire said: "In line with your mantra of 'Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo', I am proud to share that Magamba VTC recently constructed a new hostel, a project undertaken by our students under the guidance of their instructors.

"This demonstrates our capacity to train people who will be instrumental in building our nation. It is clear that our students are not only gaining skills, but are also actively contributing to the infrastructure that supports their learning.

"We have answered your call to move up the value chain in production, and currently, our focus is on growing high-value crops," said Minister Machakaire.

"You will be pleased to know, Your Excellency, that at Magamba VTC, we have commenced the exportation processes for fine beans through our partnership with the off-taker, Kuminda.

"This process is also mirrored at Chaminuka VTC and Tabudirira VTC, where our youths are cultivating rock melons and fine beans."

Minister Machakaire said his ministry was on the ground spearheading the formation of youth forums and clubs as part of their development and empowerment.

"The Ministry is also seized with the successful organisation of our youth into district and provincial youth forums and clubs.

"These structures will enhance our ministry's ability to effectively reach out to youth with tailor-made empowerment initiatives. The clubs are formed based on the comparative advantages of each ward, district, and province, ensuring that our youth are well-positioned to dominate both local and international markets.

"I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Government ministries that have championed the youth empowerment drive alongside us."

One of the youths learning at the VTC, Ms Varaidzo Pasi, hailed the Government's initiative.

"We have learnt to do fish farming and a lot of other things right at the school.

"The VTCs are now fertile grounds for grooming entrepreneurs who have hands-on experience," she said.