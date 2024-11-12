Zimbabwe: Dembare, Gem Boys Share Spoils

Curtworth Masango, Zimpapers Sport Hub

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Manica Diamonds . . . . . . . . . . . 0

DYNAMOS' quest for a top four finish suffered a knock yesterday after they played to a goalless draw against Manica Diamonds in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro.

A depleted Dynamos side rocked by player boycotts ahead of this game, missed several senior players forcing coach Lloyd "Mablanyo" Chigowe to give rookie midfielder Vusa Ngwenya his first start.

The teenage player was, however, deployed as a right back in a game he never put a foot wrong.

Speaking after the game, Chigowe said it was a tough match for both sides, but he welcomed the hard-earned point.

"It was a tough match and not easy for both sides. We did create one or two chances that we should have taken.

"At this level, if you do not take your chances, you will pay dearly. But at the end of the day, we managed to settle for a goalless draw.

"Unfortunately, I am not at liberty to disclose the challenges we are facing. But I also introduced my young nugget, Vusa Ngwenya. The next game we will also introduce another one, and hopefully, the internal issues will have been resolved.

"It's been a season of ups and downs, not as smooth as we wanted, but in the end, we settle for what is on the table and we can finish in the top four," said Chigowe.

Manica Diamonds head coach Jairos Tapera appreciated his players and labelled their performance as satisfying.

"Dynamos played according to what we expected them to do," he said.

"We were organised defensively and managed to control the situations that were coming to us and we restricted them from entering the box.

"But we had chances that we created in the first half I think we could have taken them, but that's football and I am delighted with my team," he said.

Tapera said his side is developing well and given an opportunity they will rise to be the best. At one point they were poised for the title, but a slump in form decimated their chances.

"They have risen to be one of the best teams in the league. Last year we finished second in the league and we reached the quarterfinals in the Chibuku.

"This year we reached the semi-finals in the Chibuku and we still stand a chance to reach the top four.

"In terms of a team that is developing we have made much progress and given an opportunity going forward, things might be better.

"When we went to the national team and came back, we failed to replicate what we have done in the first 10 games.

"Imagine we went for 10 games drew seven and lost three and I think that's where we lost the plot. But we reorganised ourselves and started picking points but it was very late, but that was a learning curve," said Tapera.