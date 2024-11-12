Algeria Committed to Reviving Issue of Palestine's Admission As UN Full Member

Riyadh — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, emphasized on Monday Algeria's commitment to favorably respond to the request made by the Arab-Islamic Summit to revive the issue of admitting the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations.

In a message read on his behalf by Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, during the Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, the President of the Republic said that Algeria, since joining the Security Council, has worked to "keep the spotlight constantly on the Palestinian cause in particular, and on developments in the Middle East in general."

"With the same level of commitment, Algeria will respond positively to the request made to it by our summit to revive the issue of the admission of the State of Palestine as a full member of the UN."

Algeria remains convinced that "it is essential, first, to intensify pressure on the Israeli occupier on diplomatic, political, and economic fronts, including sanctions, such as suspending Israel's membership in the UN and imposing an arms embargo on it," said the President.

"Sanctions remain the only means capable of deterring Israel and compelling it to end its war against Gaza and Lebanon and its escalation in the region," he added.

"It is necessary, secondly, to enhance the political, diplomatic, and legal achievements obtained by the Palestinian cause to thwart Israeli plans aiming to erase and suppress it, with the international alliance supporting the two-state solution being an important step to preserve the constants and foundations of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state," he said.

"Finally, we must stand united behind our Palestinian and Lebanese brothers," the President said, noting that "the future of Gaza after the war must be determined, first and foremost, by the Palestinians, just as the future of Lebanon after the war must remain exclusively in the hands of the Lebanese themselves."

A year after the first summit, this second Arab-Islamic Summit convenes "as the existential threat facing our central cause continues to grow, right before our eyes and in full view of the international community," he recalled.

"There is no prospect for ending the genocidal war raging in Gaza, no prospect to prevent its expansion to Lebanon, and no prospect to halt the escalation of Israeli settlement occupation and its ambitions to provoke a full-scale regional war," he said.

The liquidation of the Palestinian cause still looms, "through the systematic and methodical stripping of the Palestinian national project of its essence, as well as the denial of the idea of a Palestinian state and the exclusion of its establishment as a central condition for a just, lasting, and final solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict," he further noted.

The liquidation of the Palestinian cause also involves "the definitive abandonment of the land-for-peace principle, while Israeli settlement occupation clings to the myth of a custom-made peace, tailored to its desires, with no regard for international law, particularly the inevitability of ending the occupation of Palestinian and Arab territories," added the President of the Republic.