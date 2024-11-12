Somalia: Somali Intelligence Agency Nisa Reports Killing 23 Al-Shabaab Militants in Operation

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) conducted a targeted operation in the Dharaarweyn area near Galcad city, within the Galgaduud region.

The agency stated that the mission, executed overnight, resulted in the elimination of at least 23 insurgents and the demolition of three vehicles utilized by the militants.

The operation, which took place under the cover of night, was part of NISA's broader strategy to disrupt Al-Shabaab's operations and diminish its capacity to conduct attacks.

"The forces of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) last night carried out an operation that killed more than 23 militants and also destroyed their vehicles," NISA's statement detailed, emphasizing the effectiveness of the strike.

Al-Shabaab, with ties to al-Qaeda, has been a persistent threat to Somalia's stability, controlling swathes of rural areas and launching attacks against government and civilian targets. The operation in Dharaarweyn reflects the Somali government's commitment to rooting out the group's presence, particularly in central Somalia where Al-Shabaab has historically been strong.

The success of this operation is seen as a crucial step in the Somali government's multi-faceted approach to counter-terrorism, which includes military operations, efforts to cut off financial resources to the insurgents, and initiatives aimed at ideological deradicalization. However, independent verification of the casualty figures provided by NISA could not be immediately confirmed.

Somalia continues to work with international partners, including the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), to bolster its security apparatus against such threats.

The latest operation adds to the series of engagements aimed at weakening Al-Shabaab's hold over the region, highlighting both the progress and the ongoing challenges in the fight against terrorism in Somalia.