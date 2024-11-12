Uganda: COP29 - Nankabirwa Calls for Clean Cooking Solutions to Support Refugee Communities, Protect Forests

Energy Minister, Ruth Nankabirwa, has called for sustainable clean cooking solutions to support Uganda's extensive refugee population and safeguard the country's forests.

Speaking at UK's side event on Investing in Energy, Resilience and Nature in Africa at COP29 conference taking place in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, Nankabirwa has emphasized the urgent need to address the environmental toll associated with high firewood demand in refugee settlements, which has driven significant deforestation and impacted climate resilience efforts in the region.

Uganda hosts the largest refugee population in Africa, providing sanctuary to millions of people fleeing conflicts and crises in neighboring countries like DRC, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia among others.

In line with Uganda's inclusive refugee policy, which allows refugees access to land and public services, Nankabirwa highlighted the country's commitment to addressing the environmental challenges this population growth has created.

She noted that many refugee families rely on firewood for cooking, leading to widespread deforestation as they clear forested areas for fuel.

"When refugees come, they often have no choice but to cut down trees, whether to build shelter or find fuel for cooking," Nankabirwa explained.

To tackle this, she has advocated for the establishment of communal clean cooking facilities within refugee communities, which would use cleaner energy sources rather than firewood.

This approach, she explained, would not only help protect Uganda's forest reserves but also address the health hazards associated with traditional wood-burning stoves.

The health risks are severe, she shared, recounting her personal experience of losing a family member potentially due to indoor air pollution from wood-burning stoves.

These clean cooking centers would not only cut down on deforestation but also improve the air quality for thousands of families who, at present, are exposed to harmful smoke daily.

The proposal is in line with Uganda's broader Energy Transition Plan, which the government unveiled at COP28. This plan emphasizes the country's commitment to renewable energy sources, which already make up a majority of its energy mix.

Nankabirwa highlighted that 90% of Uganda's energy generation comes from renewable sources, primarily hydropower. The communal cooking facilities, she noted, would align with Uganda's goals to expand clean energy use and make sustainable energy accessible and affordable across the country.

Through its partnerships with the United Kingdom, Uganda aims to secure funding and technical support for these clean cooking projects, ensuring that they meet both environmental and humanitarian goals. Nankabirwa's proposal also calls attention to the physical and logistical burdens that refugees--primarily women and children--face in their daily search for firewood.

She underscored that clean cooking centers would alleviate these demands, allowing families more time and energy for other activities, ultimately enhancing their quality of life.

Adding to the momentum, Jenny Bates, Director General of Economics, Climate, and Global Issues at the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, expressed the UK's commitment to supporting climate solutions in Africa.

Bates pointed out that Africa, despite contributing minimally to global carbon emissions, is among the most affected by climate change.

"Natural disasters alone have impacted 400 million Africans this century," she said, emphasizing the critical need for climate finance on the continent.

Currently, Africa receives only 3% of global climate finance flows, a figure Bates noted is insufficient given the scale of vulnerability in African countries.

Bates also highlighted Africa's vast potential to contribute to global climate solutions, with 60% of the world's best solar resources and the Congo Basin, the world's largest carbon sink. She emphasized that the UK, through partnerships with organizations like British International Investment (BII), has invested heavily in sustainable energy across Africa, including solar projects in Sierra Leone, Kenya, and Egypt.

"The UK is committed to a reform of the multilateral financial system, ensuring more climate finance flows to where it's most needed," she added, pointing to the UK's support for initiatives like the Bridgetown Initiative, which seeks to make climate finance more accessible for countries in need.

Minister Nankabirwa praised the UK's support for Uganda, particularly in developing the Climate Clean Cooking Facility within her ministry and establishing a Climate Finance Unit within Uganda's Ministry of Finance.

These units are tasked with ensuring Uganda can access climate funding that can be used to support cleaner energy initiatives, including technologies that could reduce the demand for charcoal and firewood in refugee communities.

The UK's support also extends to Uganda's efforts in advancing e-mobility, with Nankabirwa noting that Uganda has recently begun manufacturing electric cars and is working to transition motorcycles from petrol to electric power.

Bates reiterated the UK's intent to adopt a "partner approach" that respects the needs of African countries and fosters growth in both regions.

She expressed optimism about Uganda's innovative climate solutions and stressed that such partnerships could be instrumental in achieving broader global climate goals.

Through ongoing support, Nankabirwa hopes to see these initiatives evolve into a comprehensive model of sustainable refugee management that balances environmental conservation with humanitarian needs--a model that could inspire other nations facing similar challenges.